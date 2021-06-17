It’s that time of year again. The debut of EA Sports’ Madden 22 cover, which, if you’re a sports fan, you know is a big deal. For this year’s game, they went all out, too. I mean, how much bigger could you go than Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady? With the “Two GOATS” branding, Madden is going all-in on the star power for this version of the game that will be out later this summer. With the announcement of the new cover, we were able to catch up with Patrick Mahomes to talk about gracing the cover for a second time, the shoot with Tom Brady, the upcoming Chiefs season, and much more. Check out the interview and first Madden 22 trailer below.

Let’s start with the new Madden cover. You’ve obviously been on the cover before but you are now on the cover with Tom Brady. What does that feel like?

No, it’s really cool. Obviously growing up, you always wanted to be on the Madden cover and I was able to do that a couple of years ago and now, being with the all-time great like Tom Brady, I mean, it really is a cool thing and, uh, to be able to have that for the rest of my life and to be able to show my kids the Madden covers. It’s really cool.

Did you guys do the shoot in person? Was there some extra trash talking based on the last Super Bowl and how that game played out?

No, the real there really wasn’t. We did do it in person. It was a mutual respect type of thing. And I was able to talk to him and I got some tips from him about how he kind of transitioned from the beginning part of his career to where he is now. And I think it was cool to be able to talk to him in a setting like that, where it was just me and him without all our teams around.

Tom is doing another version of The Match with Phil Mickelson and Aaron Rodgers next month. Would you ever do something like that?

Yeah for sure. I’ve actually talked to him before about doing something like that. There’s a lot that goes into it about scheduling and stuff like that, but y’all know, I’m a big golf fan, so maybe one of these days, one of these years we’ll be able to make something like that happen.

Who would your teammate be? Which PGA pro?

Oh for sure would be Brooks Koepka. I know him pretty well so that’s for sure who I would go with.

How are OTAs and the offseason going? I know a lot of people were drawn to your Chiefs going 20-0 comments.

Yeah, I’m super excited. I mean, obviously we had a lot of people back that have been a part of the process of building this culture of a winning culture in Kansas city. And then being able to add a lot of talented dudes, especially on that offensive line and all around the defense and offense to build depth and competition. That’s what breeds excellence is competition. I feel like we’ve done that. We understand what it takes a day-by-day practice-by-practice.



Who would you say is the best Madden player on the team?

It’s between Darrell Williams and Tyreek Hill. They can do all like the line shifts and all the different stuff, but really have the line going and all that. All of a sudden you’re getting sacked and you’re like, man, I can’t, I don’t know what to do.

With Julio on the Titans, the convo about best WR duos has been intense. Would you argue Tyreek and Travis Kelce should be in that discussion?

Yeah, I think so. I mean, there are two pass catchers. If you go by pass catchers on any team, I mean, I dunno if you could beat those two. I mean, those are just two weapons that I don’t think there are better weapons around the league.