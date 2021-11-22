Odell Beckham Jr. is entering the world of crypto.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver took to Twitter on Monday to announce he will receive the entirety of his new contract in Bitcoin.

“It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp,” Beckham wrote. “To all my fans out there, no matter where u r: Thank you! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC [right now] too. Drop your $cashtag w #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW.”

Beckham is not the first NFL star to be paid in cryptocurrency. Back in October, Aaron Rodgers announced he had teamed up with Cash App to have a portion of his salary paid to him in Bitcoin. ​​​​The news arrives just a few months after Odell joined the NFT game with the purchase of a CryptoPunk 3365, which was previously owned by Soby.

After a turbulent stint in Cleveland, Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Rams after he cleared waivers earlier this month following his release by the Browns.