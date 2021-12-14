Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted prior to tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, wearing a shirt with a photo of the late Virgil Abloh, with the word “Forever” in Off-White’s signature quotation marks.

Virgil passed away late last month at the age of 41 following a two-year ordeal with “a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.” Beckham was among many well-known figures from all walks of life who mourned his death.

Following his death, P.J. Tucker played in his pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail,” with “Virgil Will Always Be Here,” written on the midsole.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs honored Virgil last week by wearing an Off-White-themed pair of customized cleats.

A number of notable NBA players, including Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James, took to social media to pay tribute to the Louis Vuitton artistic director and Off-White founder.

Clippers star Paul George shared a few words about Virgil and what he meant to fashion. He wrote that Abloh served as a “pioneer for our generation.”

“A pioneer for our generation, the young generation,” Paul George said, per Sports Illustrated. “He just created a wave of young African Americans, young men, and women of color, to bridge the gap. Especially with something as big as Nike and the fashion world. He was just one of a kind and definitely opened up the doors for a lot of up-and-coming designers. He deserves his flowers. It’s unfortunate.”