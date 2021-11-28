Fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed away Sunday following a private battle with cancer. He was 41 years old.

The artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection since 2018 and CEO of his Off-White label – Abloh succumbed to “a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” according to a statement on his Instagram.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” a message posted on the designer’s Instagram account stated. “He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”

Louis Vuitton addressed the news on Twitter, with in an official statement from chairman Berard Arnault. “We are all shocked after this terrible news,” Berard said. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorry, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

Scroll down to see Pharrell, Questlove, Idris Elba, and more pay tribute to Virgil Abloh.