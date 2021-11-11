Less than a week after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the Los Angeles Rams. He now joins a powerhouse team that just recently acquired Von Miller to add to their cabal of stars. In other words, it’s officially Super Bowl or bust for this Rams squad.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to tweet about Beckham’s new team, citing sources close to the franchise. Around the same time, however, NFL Network’s Kim Jones said she was personally told by Beckham Jr. that he was “on the fence between Rams & Packers.”

To make matters even more confusing, the Athletic reporter Jourdan Rodrigue pointed out the official Rams website posted an announcement of his signing. Only a few minutes later, the announcement was nowhere to be found.

Even LeBron James congratulated him on the signing. “Welcome to LA my brother @obj!” he wrote. “It’s GO TIME!!”

The details of the deal haven’t been made public just yet, but as Schefter, Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the team.

Even though it’s all confirmed and official now, NFL Twitter was sent into a frenzy by the conflicting reports. Check out some of the notable reactions below.