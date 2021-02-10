The NFL offseason just began and we’re already seeing some of the biggest names across the league rumored to be on the move. We’ve never seen NFL stars try to use their weight to influence where they land like we’ve seen in the NBA for a long time. However we’ve seen a slew of quarterbacks either force a trade or speculate on landing elsewhere.

The latest name to be in trade rumors is Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson. Wilson mentioned he wasn’t sure whether he was available in trade talks, and has been characterized as “frustrated” by getting hit too much and not having enough say in the franchises’ moves. The Seahawks had flirted with the idea with trading Russell to the Browns in 2018, so it wouldn’t be overly stunning if they eventually take offers for the 33-year-old.

We have the six best fits for Wilson if the Seahawks decide to move on from their leader and start anew with a cheaper and younger option. Trading Wilson would cost the Seahawks millions, so any offer would have to completely blow them away to incur the cap hit and loss of such a dynamic talent. Let’s get weird.