We’ve finally reached draft week with the 2021 NFL Draft kicking off Thursday in Cleveland. Big trades, pro days, and free agency has led to a ton of change since the Super Bowl. We’re getting a clearer picture of what might unfold during the first-round. There’s already a ton of rumors out there and that will continue to be the case through the draft as teams look to build their teams for next season. It’s about to be a crazy week, especially if someone like Julio Jones actually does get traded.

Our latest mock draft reflects what we’ve seen thus far in free agency and projects who fits where the best. We’ll break down all 32 picks and give some of the latest intel from around the league.