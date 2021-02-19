Tis the season for conversations around the NBA as general managers gauge who’s available, fire up their trade machines, and see if a deal can be agreed upon that instantly enhace their roster five weeks before the trade deadline. While all indications are names like Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine, and Aaron Gordon won’t get shipped, Andre Drummond is the most obvious trade candidate. Buyouts and the subsequent signing of big name players by contenders will likely represent the most notable transactions. Regardless, just about every team looking to make a run in the playoffs should consider an upgrade.

Some squads have more glaring needs right now compared to others—like the Jazz and Clippers who appear to be on cruise control, the Blazers expect a bunch of key players to return from injuries in due time, and the Nets are most likely sticking to the buyout market. So we decided to highlight eight teams—four in the East and four in the West—and what ails them as well as who precisely could provide a boost before the trade deadline arrives March 25. Enjoy the speculation.

Eastern Conference