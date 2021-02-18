As we near the NBA All-Star break, it appears that the NBA trade rumor mill is getting hot. We’ve already broken down the potential Blake Griffin moves out there, but he’s not the only big likely to be on the move in the next few weeks. According to both Woj and Shams, the Cavs are going to trade Andre Drummond before the deadline.

The Raptors and Cavaliers are engaged in active talks on potential Andre Drummond deal to Toronto/Tampa, per sources.



Details about that and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/TkABHOgrFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2021

Drummond is currently sitting out for the Cavs while they look for a deal, which won’t be easy based on his $28 million salary for this season. That means the Cavs have to bring back that amount of salary in any trade for Drummond, which makes things difficult. Still, there seems to be some sort of market for Drummond as teams look to improve before the playoffs. We broke down five NBA teams that should make a run at a trade for Andre Drummond before the trade deadline.