Under normal circumstances, we’d all be enjoying the NBA Conference Finals right now, likely wondering if Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can find a way to win a title, or if LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard can become the first player to win a Finals MVP for three different franchises. Instead, we’re all sitting at home waiting for the Woj Bomb that unequivocally tells us that basketball will be back and when.

The playoffs have obviously been pushed back, and so has the NBA Draft Lottery – which was scheduled for earlier this month – and the NBA Draft. We don’t know when any of these things are going to take place, but we know for sure there will be an NBA Draft Lottery and Draft, because there has to be.

In our second mock draft of the 2020 draft season, we had a much different result in the lottery where things went pretty well for the Timberwolves and the Pistons, but saw the worst result imaginable for the Warriors and the Cavs, both sliding out of the top four. This still feels like a draft with minimal top-level talent, but one that could be filled with useful role players that spend a long time in the NBA.

Minnesota, you’re on the clock.