I like to call the lead up to NBA free agency basketball’s silly season because all the rumors and reporting via sources from everybody and anybody who’s ever written a word or two about professional basketball makes your head spin.

But if I think that’s silly, what should I call the suspect strategy New Orleans is trying to orchestrate while its precious time with Zion Williamson dwindles? Or what the Lakers…well, you’ll see below.

While teams can’t officially announce the signings and additions they’ve made until Friday, we all know who has defected to a new team or re-upped with their old squad. We have a pretty good idea of which teams elevated themselves in their respective conference or left us scratching our head with puzzling commitments of major dollars to players that might not make much of a difference. And that means after we graded all the major signings the past three days, it’s time to determine early winners and losers of NBA free agency.

Some winners, I’d like to think, are obvious and extremely un-controversial. Some losers highlighted here, like my assessment of the maneuverings of the NBA’s most glamorous franchise, will likely not be well received by a significant portion of our audience, even if I did my best to lay out why I’m skeptical. So don’t crucify me Lakers fans for hating on what your front office did this week as you continue to hype the makeover. At least your rivals in the West—other than maybe the Warriors since Klay Thompson is returning—didn’t drastically improve their rosters.