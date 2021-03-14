Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66. His wife, Kay Hagler, confirmed the news Saturday night in a Facebook post.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband, Marvelous Marvin, passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire,” she wrote. “Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Kay Hagler didn’t provide any details on the former world champion’s death; however, his son James told TMZ that his father had experienced breathing problems and chest pains at his home before being transferred to a New Hampshire hospital. The family was reportedly notified of Hagler’s death just four hours later. The cause of death remains unclear.

Hagler began boxing in the late 1960s and would go on to become the undisputed middleweight world champion from 1980 to 1987. He participated in 67 fights throughout his 14-year career, which ended with three loses, two draws, and 62 wins—52 of which were by knockouts.

His career highlights include his victories over Thomas “Hit Man” Hearns and John Mugabi in 1985 and 1986, respectively. Hagler would lose the middleweight title in 1987, losing to another boxing legend, Sugar Ray Leonard.

Hagler was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 1993. He was also crowned “Boxer of the Decade” by Boxing Illustrated in the 1980s.