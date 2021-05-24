Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has shared a public apology to his wife and son following his alleged affair with Larsa Pippen last year.

Beasley’s wife Montanna Yao filed for divorce from him last year, with sources at the time indicating that she filed for divorce the moment she saw photos of him holding hands with Pippen. In his extensive apology, Beasley is finally addressing the situation publicly for the first time.

“I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be,” he wrote alongside a photo of him alongside her and their son together, Makai. “I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me.. for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you.”

Before the photos surfaced online, an insider indicated that Beasley told Pippen that he was having relationship issues with Yao. He allegedly suggested they were close to ending their marriage, and that they were seperate for months before the photo went viral. Pippen was “fully aware” that he was legally still married, the source added. In his apology post on Instagram, Beasley has suggested that he was the one who ended things with Larsa Pippen, who is 22 years his senior.

“Also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish,” his apology continued. “As that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai ❤️ my family over thing...”

Later on Monday, Yao responded to the apology via her Instagram Story.



“Makai and I do appreciate Malik’s apology,” Yao said. “It’s hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize especially publicly so it is really appreciated.”

She went on to talk about her son, who she said can one day look back and see that Beasley apologized.

“This is a step forward in healing for me and also having Malik be a part of Makai’s life because he does deserve to have a father in his life and one who loves him,” she added.