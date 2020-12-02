Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao was "blindsided" after photos surfaced of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard hanging out with Larsa Pippen in Miami late last month, TMZ Sports reports.

The photos show Pippen and Beasley looking very much like a couple as they walked around while holding hands.

A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that she was expecting Beasley to return to their home in Minnesota in time to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26, but he wasn’t able to make it back. Yao was allegedly unaware that her husband was hanging out with Larsa days prior.

Yao is reportedly "pretty upset" with Beasley and doesn’t know if their relationship can survive this betrayal.

Beasley was charged in late October with fifth-degree drug possession and felony threats of violence following an incident the previous month where he pointed a rifle at a family with a 13-year-old child in an SUV parked on the road outside of his home.

When police arrived at Beasley’s home after the family contacted them to report the incident, they found three firearms, one of which fit the description provided by the family. More than 835 grams of marijuana was discovered in the house, but Yao claimed it was hers, and was purchased at a medical marijuana store. She couldn’t provide the name of the location where she bought it or produce documentation proving she could have medical marijuana.

Late last month, Beasley agreed to return to the Timberwolves after signing a four-year, $60 million contract. Legal issues aside, Minnesota’s decision to keep Beasley at such a large price tag was a puzzling move, especially after the team took Georgia standout guard Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.