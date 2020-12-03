Malik Beasley and Montana Yao are headed toward a legal split.

Sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after her NBA star husband was spotted in Miami with Larsa Pippen. It was previously reported that Yao, who shares a child with Beasley, was "blindsided" by the pictures that showed the Timberwolves guard and Pippen holding hands.

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," the source told E! News. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."

Shortly after the pictures surfaced, an insider claimed Beasley had told Pippen he and Yao were having relationship issues and were preparing to end their marriage. A source has since told Hollywood Unlocked that Beasley had been separated from Yao for months prior to his outing with Pippen. The source also claimed Pippen was "fully aware" that Beasley was still legally married, but they developed a bond "over their pending divorces."

"She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him," the source said. "Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over."

Pippen filed for divorce from former NBA player Scottie Pippen back in 2018. The divorce case is still open. The 46-year-old seemingly responded to the drama on social media this week: "Don’t always trust what you see on social media," she shared in an Instagram story. "Even salt looks like sugar."