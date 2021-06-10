Atlanta Hawks point guard Lou Williams has just unleashed his latest rap single, teaming up with hip-hop heavyweights Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz for “Big Tuh.”

Released through his independent record label Winners United, which just recently signed both Akeem “Keemy Casanova” Ali and Landstrip Chip, “Big Tuh” sees Williams honor his Memphis roots with a Three 6 Mafia-inspired flow. 2 Chainz, as always, comes through with a reliable guest verse, while Lil Wayne delivers a hard-hitting closing verse with a delightfully deranged delivery.

"Music is my passion and I've always been a huge fan of Wayne and Chainz musically," Lou told Complex of the new track. “They're some of the greatest to do it, so to have them hop on this record was an honor and made 'Big Tuh' go crazy." Last year, Williams paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with his song “24.”

Just recently, the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year appeared on an episode of First We Feast’s The Takeout. In the episode he spoke about how it felt when Drake name-dropped him on “6 Man,” and named his top three Atlanta rappers.

Close



Listen to “Big Tuh” and catch Williams’ appearance on The Takeout with host Dumbfoundead above.