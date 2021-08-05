Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona weren’t able to solidify a new contract, which means the star forward won’t re-sign with the club, according to an official statement.

The statement cites “financial and structural obstacles” as the reasons why it didn’t work out.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled,” the announcement adds. “FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Spanish newspaper MARCA previously wrote that Messi is “further from renewing for Barcelona than ever” before, and according to Catalan radio station RAC1, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner “does not like the current squad.”

Messi ends his career with the club as the most decorated player in its history. And franky, it’s not close.