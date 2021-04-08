Kobe Bryant was the ultimate competitor. As a result, there’s no telling what might’ve happened to push Bean to the next level. That spirit almost turned into chaos when Kobe ended up at odds with Master P. Fortunately, Lamar Odom was there to defuse the situation.

During a conversation with Vlad TV, Odom recalls a time when he had to stop P and Bryant from coming to blows. Odom explained to DJ Vlad that as a member of the Lakers you never know who could show up to practice. On this particular day, No Limit general, Master P, was in the building, and for some reason, Bean didn’t welcome his presence.

“The aura, the timing, the energy of it—Bean really just wasn’t feeling it,” Odom said around 3 minutes into the clip. “So you got to understand, these are two alpha males. … It was just awkward. So, I’m from the street, right? So, I can peep it. So, I just deaded it. But, it was awkward.”

Master P confirmed that a tense encounter with the late Lakers legend took place during an appearance on The Red Pill With Van Lathan podcast.

“I almost got into it with Kobe before. At the Lakers facility. Lamar Odom kind of cooled it off,” he said. Like Odom, P didn’t go into detail about what sparked the incident. But, he did name L.O. as the mediator.