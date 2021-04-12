Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schröder were ejected for the first time in their careers during Saturday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s unclear what set Irving off during their heated exchange, since he was the one doing most of the talking, but earlier today, the Nets star point guard took to Twitter to discuss his disdain over the use of the N-word, calling it a “derogatory racial slur.”

A Twitter user captioned the words believed to be said by Irving and Schröder during the altercation, and it appears the Lakers guard may have used the N-word while jawing at Kyrie, which may have set him off. We should note that it hasn’t been confirmed what was actually said between the players, but Irving’s tweet leaves little to the imagination.

Irving didn’t speak with the media following the Nets’ 126-101 loss to the Lakers, and he’s expected to miss Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to what the team is calling “personal reasons.” Kyrie’s absence comes at a time when Brooklyn is experiencing an availability carousel among their Big 3. Kevin Durant will be the lone member of the trio available tomorrow, after missing 22 games with a hamstring injury. James Harden will be re-evaluated later this month as he deals with his own hamstring ailment.