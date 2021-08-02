Kyle Kuzma’s SUV was reportedly speeding down the street early Sunday morning, but he wasn’t on board.

According to TMZ, the NBA star’s car was stolen and taken on a high-speed chase in Hollywood before crashing in the early hours of the day.

The driver allegedly swiped Kuzma’s Chevy Tahoe SUV from a location that hasn’t been revealed, before embarking on a high speed chase with police in the wee hours of Sunday morning. He ultimately hit a police car, sending an officer to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver also suffered a leg injury, sources told TMZ.

Kuzma, however, had nothing to do with the incident and reportedly didn’t find out about the robbery until later on Sunday morning.

The suspect is now facing several charges after he crashed into a gate at Belmont High School in Downtown L.A.

Kuzma, of course, was recently traded by the Lakers alongside Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the No. 22 overall pick to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook and future second-round picks. He shared a goodbye message to Lakers fans on Instagram earlier in the week, calling himself a “Laker for life.”

“Lakeshow we’ve had a journey,” Kuzma wrote. “I was 21 and just a young pup coming here and you guys opened up your arms openly and accepted me into the LA community! Coming into to this league I told Robby, Jeanie and Magic that all I wanted to do here is help be apart of something special and help be apart one of those banners (now) 17 banners and dammit we did it! I wouldn’t change anything about my journey everything has been a lesson to me! Ive learned the game of basketball from some of the best players to ever do it on earth while being in LA and now it’s time for me to get out there and really spread my wings and be who I say I am.”