Kevin Durant is not about Skip Bayless chastising LeBron James over his GOAT status.

On Tuesday night, Bayless tweeted what sounded like praise for KD.

“The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant. You watch, Bron?” he wrote.

In response, Durant said, “I really don’t like u.”

Although Bayless has said for years that Durant is the best player on the planet, he often criticizes LeBron James. Bayless has once said James “isn’t even in the same stratosphere as KD” and strongly believes KD will win the MVP race.

“It’s kind of Kevin Durant vs. the world,” Bayless said on Monday. “And he’s leading the league in scoring and he’s the MVP.”

Durant lead the Nets to a victory over the Raptors 131-129 in overtime on Tuesday night. Despite missing seven players due to COVID-19 protocols, Durant earned his 14th triple-double with 34 points on 12-of-29 shooting with 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry made history tonight by breaking Ray Allen’s all-time 3-point record. The NBA MVP award is still up for grabs.