Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has officially passed Hall of Famer Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooter.

With Allen, Reggie Miller, Spike Lee, and many other NBA legends in attendance at Madison Square Garden, Curry broke the record after sinking his second 3-pointer on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. Curry now owns basketball’s 3-point crown by making 2,974 3-point field goals (and counting).

After narrowly missing the record Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, Curry said, “I’m enjoying the moment and now you’re knocking on the doorstep, it’s pretty surreal. But just trying to let it happen. It’s one thing I’ve learned these last three games, is keep playing basketball, keep taking shots you think you’ll make and enjoy the experience of it because it’s a long time coming.”

While chatting with ESPN earlier this week, Steph spoke about dreaming of this moment since when he was a kid. “I’d watched the three-point contest my entire life,” he said. “My dad had been in it plenty of times. A lot of guys that I looked up to, Reggie [Miller], Ray [Allen], Rex [Chapman], a lot of dudes that I know that experienced that and I was so excited just to have the first opportunity.”

