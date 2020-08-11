Kevin Durant hasn’t played in an NBA game since Game 5 of the 2019 Finals, yet he’s managed to stay in the news. In fact, he’s been a constant in headlines this year.

There was the positive COVID test, leading Drake into social isolation (yeah, that happened). There was the news of Durantula’s petty feud with a Warriors beat writer, not to mention his far-more-personal beef with Kendrick Perkins. Oh, and the noise about whether he might actually return this season (he won’t).

When you’re a major NBA star, you don’t just fall off the face of the earth even when you’re out with injury. People will still write about you. But Durant also clearly enjoys the attention.

The latest reason we’re talking about him? He got back on Twitter, chirping at fans yet again.

This man just can’t help himself. IM ME, I DO ME, AND I CHILL. Except on Twitter. He has no chill there.

You say it's "just Twitter" but is it really "just Twitter" — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 13, 2015

KD has a long history of inciting sports news ‘moments’ through his activity on the social platform. Let’s trace that history.

August 2020: Follows Critic’s Girlfriend

This past weekend, KD went on a 24-hour Twitter bender. He responded to critics, telling one that he joined the Warriors “just to piss people like u off.”

Durant even followed one hater’s girlfriend and liked all her photos. Yes—you read that correctly. The man liked his hater’s girlfriend’s photos.

No one is as petty as 35. He's really just the Twitter king.

I did it just to piss people like u off — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 8, 2020

my bad, I accidently pressed follow and liked all her pics, my phone trippin — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2020

Lol youre enjoying this experience. You won’t forget about this day...ever!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2020

All u do is tweet about ball and you’re probably trash. I play but when I tweet about it, ima dork. Make it make sense — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 8, 2020

January 2020: Defending the Nets

It must be painful for someone as competitive as Durant to be watching from the sidelines. In January, his frustration seemed to boil over. He fired back at a number of fans, including those chastising the Nets for their struggles at the time (they’re currently No. 7 in the East) and him for joining the Nets.

What does it say? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

You give a fuck that no one gives a fuck about the nets. Long story short, u care — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Being relevant in the eyes of fans doesn’t make the ball go in the basket. So it really doesn’t matter but go ahead and claim something — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

You’re gonna watch anyway. Doesn’t matter — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Enjoy your tv bro we don’t care about your fav channels — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

U think about the nets everyday, how are we irrelevant? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

The reality is that you wanted me to do what You wanted me to do. I didn’t and now you feel some weird way about it. Get over yourself bro, i know u got a lil platform but come out the clouds. It’s not real — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

U have to realize. A lot of men call me soft to prop themselves up. It’s deeper than rap with them — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

Only one thing comes to mind. You’re a hater — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 9, 2020

September 2019: OKC Fans Will ‘Be Aight Tomorrow’

In fall 2019, KD made his feelings about the Thunder clear in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He said: “I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don’t trust nobody there. That shit must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left.”

His comments upset a lot of people, and he hopped online to respond to them—and, of course, to roast them.

Will, if a reporter asks me a question about a particular topic. I’m gonna answer, it’s that simple — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 10, 2019

Tough guy, what makes u a man? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 11, 2019

See that’s your problem my g. U thought we were dating lol. That’s creepy — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 10, 2019

U want me to see you, I see u my son. Now go flourish with that clout u received — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 10, 2019

I can feel how I want about it too. 🤷🏾‍♂️ it’s not harming u, you’ll be aight tomorrow — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 10, 2019

May 2019: Chris Broussard Called out for Hyperbole

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard is one of the most popular NBA pundits out there, and he’s renowned for being plugged in among players. The guy seems to have real relationships in the league.

But apparently he doesn’t have a fan in KD, who called Broussard out in May 2019—and then chirped at a fan who called him sensitive.

I see a little exaggeration there buddy, my worst nightmare?? U sure that this is the worst that it can get??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

U right, lemme chill before my sensitivity flare up. u real one bro!!🙏🏾 https://t.co/0hwc0K3Vfh — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

February 2019: Free-Agency Speculation Liking Spree

Of course, Durant did end up leaving Golden State, but he was clearly sick of the speculation in the year leading up to the divorce. In February 2019, the star forward awoke from a months-long Twitter slumber to ‘like’ a handful of tweets about an article on his future being trash. The article had speculated that he was on his way out of the Bay.

Among the tweets Durant liked:

Article is basura. Stop reaching — El Jefe Presley (@WeAintFriends8) February 3, 2019

An article based on nothing but rampant speculation. KD doesn’t say anything, so Dieter infers he’s leaving — TMZ wouldn’t print this. Oh, he also admits that KD’s free agency isn’t affecting his teammates now at all, but he uses “drama” & “tipping point” in the Headline. Unreal. https://t.co/MLuVd78H27 — sports and social justice (@davdavies) February 3, 2019

Hot trash article. Got me to click tho so salute. Lol — edotjdot (@edotjdot) February 3, 2019

He was fed up with talking about his decision and, at the time, had taken a respite from talking to the media.

July 2018: The CJ McCollum Battle

In the summer of 2018, Durant appeared on Blazers guard CJ McCollum’s podcast, Pull Up. After their conversation—which involved some playful back-and-forth jabs—McCollum posted that he thought Durant’s decision to join GSW was “soft.”

I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros https://t.co/BFGqQy1lwR — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

This led to Durant calling McCollum a “snake in the grass.”

So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya 🤣 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 26, 2018

Durant also started exchanging words with a bunch of fans, but later deleted the tweets.

so kevin durant got in a big back-and-forth with people on twitter and then deleted all the tweets pic.twitter.com/iD4PSMXLJ8 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) July 26, 2018

McCollum posted a peace offering and walked back his hot take.

There is no feud y’all gotta chill. It was simply an analogy. I’m done speaking on KD and the warriors bc it’s childish of me to do so and soft lol (will be taken out of context). I’ve always said what I feel but we all know I’ve never been a 🐍. Back to the grind pic.twitter.com/93B39bqKTS — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 26, 2018

September 2017: The Fake Account

Just months after winning his first title, KD was exposed for using a fake Twitter account. You see, what had happened was...Durant forgot to switch to the fake account before replying to some fans and actually posted the tweets—tweets about the Thunder roster and then-coach Billy Donovan—on his real Twitter.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — idk (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Two days later, Durant owned the mistake, saying: “I have another Instagram account, but that’s just for my friends and family. So, I wouldn’t say that I was using it to clap back at anyone. I use Twitter to engage with fans. I think it’s a great way to engage with basketball fans. I happened to take it a little too far. That’s what happens sometimes when I get into these basketball debates about what I really love, to play basketball. I don’t regret clapping back at anybody or talking to my fans on Twitter. I do regret using my former coach’s name and the former organization that I played for. That was childish. That was idiotic, all those type of words. I regret doing that, and I apologize for doing that.”

June 2017: Hello, Haters—I Have a Ring Now

The Warriors took home the 2016-17 title in five games over the Cavs, finishing them off June 12. In the week after, KD was ready to fire some online shots. The new NBA champ was feeling himself, with fresh juice, engaged with a number of his critics—even clapping back at one who claimed he had a fart fetish.

Nothing is too weird in the world of Kevin Durant’s Twitter.

swaggerless star?? Explain this one to me. So I should be more like you or somebody else? I'm lost — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 16, 2017

we didn't lose though 😂😂😂😂 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 15, 2017

bro u got 198,000 tweets, I don't think you're less of a man because of it. Let me get my shit off, geez — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

so I can't even use twitter anymore? Where do I go to get validated? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

bruh really? The "fart in your face" comeback? You were doing so well. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

somebody is PISSED. Sorry for the damage I caused. Well not really but I hope you get through this rough time — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

March 2015: Former High School Opponent Gets Roasted

Nate Flowers, who played against KD in high school, posted a pretty innocuous boast about holding his own against future NBA players. But when Durant saw it, he called out his former high school opponent for what he viewed as a “damn lie.” Naturally, this led to a back-and-forth in which Durant did not back down.

@waldorfsfinest that's a damn lie — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 10, 2015

@waldorfsfinest U remember me comin to your side of town and humbling you. I got the footage — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 10, 2015

@waldorfsfinest I just remember U losing and Gettin cooked lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 10, 2015

@waldorfsfinest yea that means U got cooked while playing ok defense — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 10, 2015

February 2015: NBA Writer is a ‘Dumbass’

Chris Palmer is a longtime NBA writer who’s written for a number of outlets. He’s one of several writers who have felt Durant’s fury—but, unlike many of them, he caught the heat in the public eye.

@ChrisPalmerNBA means a lot coming from a dude who got fired for being a dumbass — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 3, 2015

July & October 2014: Two Casualties

Durant isn’t afraid of hitting fans with personal insults. That’s what makes his Twitter clapbacks so entertaining. He was on his game in 2014.

@VH1PNUT does your barber need binoculars to shape up that skinny ass chin strap goatee — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 1, 2014

@TLinds13 I bet u wish u could delete your life and start over — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 27, 2014

January 2011: Those Thirsty Tweets

Back in 2011, none of us really knew what we were doing on Twitter. We also weren’t aware we were creating a paper trail that could follow us forever.

That’s when Durant fired off a couple of the most head-scratching and memorable tweets you’ll ever see from a major athlete. The thirst is real with this one.

Scarlett johanneson I will drink ur bath water...#random — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 17, 2011

Erykah badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 3, 2011

July 2010: The Words That Came Back to Bite Him

The primary ammunition for the anti-Durant army will always be his move to the Warriors. People claim it was a soft decision—that he just joined a championship team and doesn’t deserve credit for their 2017 and 2018 rings.

He has defended himself ad nauseum. We aren’t here to debate it.

But it’s still funny that he called out ring-chasers in 2010—back when Miami and L.A. had the sexy rosters everyone wanted to be a part of.

Now everybody wanna play for the heat and the Lakers? Let's go back to being competitive and going at these peoples! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 16, 2010

We’re guessing this list will only grow, because he doesn’t seem inclined to quit Twitter anytime soon.