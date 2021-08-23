In an entertaining episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast, Kendrick Perkins said that if he could fight someone in a celebrity boxing match it would be *dramatic drum roll* Draymond Green. That answer followed a question posed by co-host Allie Clifton to the trio of co-hosting ex-players, which included Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye in addition to the ex-enforcer-turned-analyst, that asked which “former teammate opponent or teammate” would each of them box in a celebrity showdown.

After Richard Jefferson talked about a real, non-hypothetical fight for no pay-per-view dollars he once had with Kenyon Martin, Perkins gave his answer.

“If I had one guy, and he’s not even my former teammate, but he feel like that I talk shit, and I feel like he talk shit is Draymond Green,” Perkins said. “Like if I had to get in the ring and really put these paws on somebody, it would be Draymond Green. But I really think he don’t want that smoke, and history tells me he really don’t want that smoke.”

Jefferson added that “somebody’s going to play just that part,” so with the intent to show things in a fuller context we embedded the podcast below (see: they were having fun).

Later on, in a tone that sounded like he might actually do it (you decide), Perkins said he’d get into the ring with Draymond for “500,000” dollars, adding “it’d be a beautiful thing to see.”

Earlier this month, as part of a string of people he called out after the Men’s Team won Gold at the Olympics, Green posted the following screen-cap of a Perkins prediction/dig:

Uproxx points out that Green also specifically mentioned Perkins on IG Live following the Gold Medal win.

As for Frye, he chose Jefferson.

You can/should listen to the exchange around the 1:14:18 mark. That includes Jefferson’s preceding answer, so if for whatever reason you’re pressed and don’t have two minutes to spare, skip to 1:16:16: