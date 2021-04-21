Former Ohio State University quarterback Justin Fields, a top prospect in the upcoming draft, has told NFL teams that he’s managing epilepsy, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Per Rapoport, Fields informed the teams during the pre-draft process. “It has not affected football & doctors believe he’ll outgrow it as his other family members have,” he continued. Tom Pelissero and Rapoport’s report for NFL adds that Fields was diagnosed when he was a child, but his symptoms have been shorter and less frequent as he’s gotten older, indicating that he could grow out of it sooner rather than later.

Team medical staffs have reportedly spoken about Fields’ treatment plan and whether he could be at greater risk. Throughout his college career, the quarterback has not had a single documented absences from games. He has been taking his medication, and has not had any recent issues, which would suggest epilepsy is unlikely to impact his future prospects. It could, however, be an extra consideration for any team that picks him up at the NFL Draft next week.

Per Bleacher Report, Fields’ half-sister Kennedy suffered from epilepsy and died suddenly from a seizure when she was 21.