An Iowa high school basketball player sucker-punched his opponent after losing a game, the Des Moines Register reports.

Footage of the incident shows the Carlisle Wildcats player hitting a member of his Nevada opponents, when the two teams exchanged handshakes after the game. In the 9-second video, the Wildcats player hits his opponent twice; once in the stomach and once in the face. At the end of the video, players from both teams are attempting to separate the boys.

The Nevada player—identified as senior Ty Dittmer, who’s the team’s guard—can be seen falling backward onto his teammate, who then started throwing punches at the Carlisle player, senior Carter Prenosil.

While it’s unclear why the Wildcats player resorted to violence, it might have something to do with the game’s outcome. According to the Register, Nevada won its season opener 72-47. Nevada has started its season with a 1-0 record, and Carlisle is 0-2.

