Tristan Thompson reportedly had a fan removed from his courtside seat during the Grizzlies vs. Kings game on Sunday after he made comments towards the player.

Per the Sacramento Bee, Thompson was heckled during the game at FedExForum and he requested that they be removed. The 30-year-old center was supposedly the target of insults related to his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, with whom he reportedly split with earlier this year. The two have had an on and off-again relationship since at least 2016, and have a 3-year-old daughter together named True.

“Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson," said Grizzlies beat writer Drew Hill on Twitter. It is not clear what exactly the fan said, but video shared by TMZ does see security speak with the fan before escorting him out.

In a post-game interview on Sunday, Kings coach Alvin Gentry said that the fan said “inappropriate things” about his players during the match.

"They can say anything they want to me or they can boo and do everything they want with the players," he added, "but there's no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That's not why you're there."