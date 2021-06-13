Former Celtics player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has a theory about why Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury during game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“That’s the same ankle stomp on lucky with,” Davis wrote in an Instagram comment section alongside a shrugging emoji.

Davis was obviously referring to the now infamous incident in which Irving stomped on the Celtics’ center court “Lucky” logo after the Nets defeated the Celtics in a first round playoff game.

Davis hasn’t been shy about his distaste for Irving’s decision to step on the Celtics logo

“Real bullshit,” Davis tweeted at the time. “Like I said you step on lucky you step on everybody that played for that team. Keep the shit basketball before somebody get hurt in real life.”

Celtics legend Kevin Garnett also addressed the logo stomp.“So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie stomping Lucky,” he tweeted. “We just gonna act like we didn’t see that. Tf going on… You can’t do that. That’s not coo on no level. All of us need to be better frfr...I’m just sayin.”

It’s unclear how long Irving will be out for, but early tests came back negative.

The Nets and Bucks are tied 2-2.