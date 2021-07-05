Professional golfer Gene Siller was shot and killed Saturday afternoon while on a country club golf course in Georgia, 11 Alive reports.

Siller, 41, was checking to see about a white pickup truck that drove onto the 10th hole and wound up in a sand trap at Kennesaw’s Pinetree Country Club. When he approached the vehicle, the driver opened fire. A witness alleges hearing five gunshots in a row. “Then nothing went on, and immediately members reacting like ‘I think there might be gunshots’ and then apparently somebody was down on the ground,” he recalls. “Then it was kind of like a frenzy, everyone was trying to figure out what was going on.”



Police found Siller’s body on the green of the 10th hole. The truck was also discovered with two men inside, both of whom had died from gunshot wounds as well.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Siller would regularly compete in Georgia PGA Section golf tournaments since 2007, while also serving as an assistant professional at St. Ives Country Club. “Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller,” Georgia PGA said in a statement via Twitter. “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family.”

“All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends,” the Georgia State Golf Association said in its own tweet. As of Sunday night, no suspect has been caught and a motive remains unclear.

Siller is survived by a wife and two children. A GoFundMe has raised over $100,000 for his family. Cobb County Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.