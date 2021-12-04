Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is giving fans insight into his mental health.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Griffen announced that he’s struggled with bipolar disorder, starting in 2012 with the sudden passing of his mother.

“It’s true I am bipolar,” Griffen wrote. “I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

Griffen’s revelation comes days after he posted a worrisome video online, where he was seen wielding a handgun inside his home and claiming people were trying to kill him. As the team shared, “mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home” early that morning and were “cooperating with law enforcement.”

“Law enforcement agencies have notified us Everson Griffen came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs,” a later statement read. “We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully. Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family.”

Back in 2018, Griffen reportedly jumped out of an ambulance that was bringing him to a mental health evaluation at a hospital. The incident reportedly began with him leaving his home in the middle of the night, which he had done previously to fight the “demons in his head,” his wife reportedly told authorities.

After the recent video surfaced, the DE was placed on the team’s reserve/non-football illness list on Nov. 26. He’s currently in his 11th NFL season.