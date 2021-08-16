Evan Fournier, a new member of the New York Knicks, isn’t wasting time trolling his cross-town rivals.

While asking around on Twitter for help in finding a NYC barber, Fournier sent shots at Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. When one Twitter user suggested, “Fella named Kevin. Lives in Brooklyn,” Fournier didn’t shy away from disrespecting KD’s hairline.

“He needs a barber too,” Fournier responded.

The verbal barb arrives less than a month after Fournier and the French beat Team USA in the opening game of the Tokyo Olympics. After leading France to an upset win behind his 28 points, Fournier sent a subtle shot at the KD-led Americans: “They are better individually but they can be beaten as a team,” he told reporters.