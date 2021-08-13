It looks like Drake has gifted high school basketball player Amari Bailey an OVO pendant of his jersey number, which Bailey posted to his Instagram.

While it’s not confirmed that Drake was the one who gave Bailey the chain, TMZ cited the fact that Bailey and Drake have been seen together in the past, and that the rapper is rumored to be dating Bailey’s mother, Johanna Leia. In the picture that Bailey posted with the new ice, it also looks like he’s sitting in his sneaker closet. Off-White Jordan 1’s, Travis Scott 6’s, and other coveted kicks can be seen in the multiple different shots.