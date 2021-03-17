Deshaun Watson took to Twitter on Tuesday night to deny allegations that he sexually assaulted a female masseuse after Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said that he filed a lawsuit against the NFL star through his Buzbee Law Firm.

Speaking to Fox 26 Houston, Buzbee alleged that Watson “went too far” while getting a massage.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit against me,” Watson wrote in response. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

Watson added that the attorney “made a baseless six-figure settlement demand,” which the NFL quarterback said he rejected.

You can read Watson’s full statement, in which he says he’s looking forward to “clearing my name,” below.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Buzbee announced that he filed the civil suit against Watson. Buzbee did not provide details of the allegation in his statement.

“This case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money—it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details,” Buzbee wrote on Instagram. “LET ME SAY THIS. I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated.”

Watson, who’s 25, has been in the news as of late over his request to be traded from the Houston Texans.