After inviting Brittany Renner to speak with his team, Jackson State Tigers head coach and former NFL superstar Deion Sanders said he wishes he heard her advice at a younger age.

On the latest episode of his podcast 21st & Prime with former Atlanta Falcons player Jamie Dukes, Sanders was joined by Renner and reflected what she told his team. “If I had been sitting in that room at Florida State and I had her come and lay it out like she laid it out,” Sanders said, per the New York Post. “If I would have had that I would be at least $20 million richer.”

Renner pressed Sanders to further explain what he meant, and he suggested that he had to spend a lot of money during at least one of his two divorces. “Everything she elaborated on, I would have been more prepared for the game of life,” he explained. “I was prepared for the game of football, but not that other game. Because I was so locked in. And then I misconstrued what love and some women were. If I would have had that, I promise you, at least 20. At least $20 million richer because of the divorces, the lawyer fees, all the bull junk that I’ve gone through as a man.”

During her original chat with the team, Renner cautioned the players to not lose sight of their goals. “So when you reach a certain status, you can have the pick of the litter,” she said, warning the players about the pitfalls that come with celebrity. “The world is your oyster, you can do whatever you want. … You get to skip the line, you get privilege. People just wanna be next to you, they don’t even see you as human anymore.”

Sanders was married to Carolyn Chambers from 1989 to 1998, and Pilar Biggers-Sanders from 1999 to 2013. He is currently engaged to Tracey Edmonds.

“I do not want my players, my sons, my coaches, everybody that was in there. Equipment men, equipment women, I do not want them to go through that,” Sanders continued. “That’s why. She told them the God’s honest truth. So helpful. She was very vulnerable, they saw a side that the public really doesn’t see. Because she really has heart and she really wants love. She really does.”

Renner is a former student of Jackson State, and revealed that she actually left the school because of her feelings for a football player. “It was definitely a process for me because I realized the love I was searching for was the love I just wasn’t giving to myself,”