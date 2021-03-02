On this week’s loaded podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion run through the week in news, including Chopz starting a JJ Watt Peloton rumor before he signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Later, Kenny Smith was back on the podcast to talk about changing his top 10 list, Inside the NBA documentary, and much more. To wrap the show, 2 Chainz joined the guys to talk about hooping, going to NBA games, his favorite players, and much more.
Also Watch
EXPLORE ALL SHOWS
Complex News
Daniel Kaluuya on Chadwick Boseman Story, His Unimpressed Mom & Judas & the Black Messiah | 360 With Speedy Morman
COMING UP NEXT
Complex News
Jake Paul Rips Floyd Mayweather for Taking Shots at Him
Complex News
Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive: Hit-Boy on Working with Nas, Big Sean, & Benny | 360 With Speedy Morman
Complex News
Benny the Butcher, Westside Gunn, & Deuce King Talk Griselda Films and ‘Conflicted’
Complex News
Lil Skies Talks New Album ‘Unbothered’ and Shares Take on Lil Wayne Supporting Trump
Complex News
How Music Artists Adapted to Covid-19’s New Normal
Complex News
Best Albums of 2020
Complex News
24kGoldn Talks “Mood” Going Viral & Shows Off Rare Snack Collection
Complex News
Pharrell Teases Rihanna Album, Lists Songs That Represent Him | 360 with Speedy Morman