On this week’s loaded podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion run through the week in news, including Chopz starting a JJ Watt Peloton rumor before he signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Later, Kenny Smith was back on the podcast to talk about changing his top 10 list, Inside the NBA documentary, and much more. To wrap the show, 2 Chainz joined the guys to talk about hooping, going to NBA games, his favorite players, and much more.