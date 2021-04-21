On the latest episode of his Bolling With Favre podcast, Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre spoke about George Floyd’s death, claiming that it’s “hard to believe” Derek Chauvin intentend to kill the 46-year-old man.

“I find it hard to believe – and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way – I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said Wednesday. “That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. You do not … I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

Later in the episode, Favre opened up about the recent backlash he’s received after his comments about wanting to keep politics out of sports. “I just gave my opinion. I’m certainly not a racist, despite what people think. I’m for unity. I just feel like there’s a better way to unify our country,” the Packers legend said.

Favre’s comments come just a day after a verdict was reached in the murder trial of Chauvin, the now-former Minneapolis cop who was filmed fatally holding his knee to George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts—second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.