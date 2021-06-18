Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley does not agree with the NFL’s updated COVID-19 protocols.

The NFL and NFLPA released updated guidelines Wednesday for the upcoming training camp and preseason. While fully vaccinated players will benefit from a drastic ease in restrictions, unvaccinated players will remain heavily limited in their activity.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source.



How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

On Thursday, Beasley ranted against the protocols in a series of tweets.

“This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No,” Beasley wrote in the first of several tweets.

“The player association is a joke,” the 32-year-old wide receiver continued. “Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here.”

The vaccine push has been an issue with the Bills throughout the offseason. Coaches and management have pushed for vaccination to ease restrictions and players haven’t wanted to talk about it.

Beasley’s rant continued Friday with a statement posted on Twitter in which he said that he has not be vaccinated and doesn’t intend to get the shots.

“I will be outside doing what I do,” Beasley wrote. “I’ll be out in the public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living. I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol. I don’t play for the money anymore.”

He continued, “A lot of other NFL players hold my position as well but aren’t in the right place in their careers to be so outspoken. I feel for you and I’m hoping I’m doing my part to represent you guys well.”

You can check out Cole Beasley’s full Twitter rant below.