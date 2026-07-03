Wide receiver Cole Beasley took to Twitter on Monday to call out Buffalo Bills fans for booing him over his stance on the NFL's COVID-19 vaccine protocols.Brad Callas
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Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley slammed the updated COVID-19 protocols the NFL and the league’s players association reportedly agreed on this week.Brad Callas
Brady. Mahomes. Marino. Who’s the best QB in the Super Bowl era? The definitive GOAT quarterback list is here.Jake Appleman
Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor