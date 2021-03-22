If you’re rooting for the kind of mayhem we’ve enjoyed in the NCAA Tournament to seep into Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, I’ve got bad news for you.

There’s a very good chance one of the most frenetic and consequential days on the annual NBA calendar could ultimately end up being a dud. That’s because with the league’s play-in tournament debuting this spring allowing more teams to consider themselves playoff contenders than ever before, there are decidedly less sellers than years past.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t see some trades go down. And a few of the recently rumored and imagined transactions could easily end up being highly consequential. As front offices fire up their trade machines, select NBA squads vying for their first playoff appearance in years and serious title contenders alike will look to negotiate necessary roster improvements. We’re just trying to temper your expectations and don’t want you to be too disappointed if some of the bigger names on the trading block—like we’ve identified here—end up sticking it out with their current teams.

Below you’ll find nine of the sexiest/best players rumored to available before Thursday’s deadline and their ideal fits around the league. Notably, we could’ve included Chicago’s Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen as well as Cleveland’s Kevin Love and Oklahoma City’s Al Horford as trade candidates. All have loosely been brought up as bait, but ultimately we declined to include those names because we didn’t need to get that crazy. It sounds exceedingly unlikely those names are dealt before the deadline so let’s stick to highlighting the ones receiving the most noise days away from the big day.