Canada's been on a wave in the sporting world the last couple years, so we thought, what better way to celebrate than by power ranking the nation’s very best athletic moments? Of course, attempting to distill an entire 150-plus years of sports highlights into a single definitive list of GOATs isn’t easy (not to mention, it’s basically an open invitation for strangers to shout at you over the Internet). And there’s so much more to the country’s rich sports history than hockey fights. From the early '90s dominance of the Blue Jays to VC’s elbow dunk, Canada’s got MVPs, multi-sport stars, and a combined 501 Olympic medals. Plus, history-making figures in every sport, from tennis to Formula One.

What we're trying to say is, creating this list was stupidly difficult. And that's a good thing. It means the Great White North has got a massive surplus of unforgettable, hair-raising, nation-defining memories on the North American and international sports stages. Be proud, Canada! (And please don't heckle us too hard.) In honour of Canada Day, here's our list of the 20 greatest sports moments in Canadian history.