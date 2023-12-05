Man Dies Attending Kings-Pelicans Game

An attendee died early into Monday night’s NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans at the Golden 1 Center. Per local news outlets, the man was in his 30s.

In a statement provided to beat writer Jason Anderson, the Kings said, “During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away."

The team concluded its statement, "The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones."