Justin Jefferson Has One Message for Fantasy Football Owners

Sticking with LSU, I know people talk griddy with you all the time. It's still so popular. Do you think the griddy will ever die out or did you guys create something that is going to live on forever?

It's crazy how long it's been going. It doesn't seem like it's dying down. It’s definitely crazy how far the dance has come. It's crazy to see all the kids doing it now, you can just click on a commercial and randomly see people doing it.

I feel like the griddy is stuck with me. That's my signature thing that people know me as, when I get in the endzone I griddy, just like Jamar [Chase]. I feel like that's our signature thing, coming from Louisiana, coming from New Orleans, and that is something to represent our culture and where we come from.

If you had to rate Jamar’s griddy, is it a solid 10 or is there anything that you can nit-pick him on?

You have to put it at 10. He does it differently than I do it. He does more of the chill griddy. I do the harder griddy. So I feel like there's two different versions of it, but I like it like that because we both started doing it at the same time.

So is the griddy for everyone or is it only meant for people who can swag it out?

I feel like just the thought of people doing it on their own and putting their own flavor to it is what makes it genuine. That's what makes it a dance to last forever. Everybody can put their own little twist to it, so it doesn't really matter if they're doing it right as long as they think they’re doing it right. That’s what means the most.

How's Kirk Cousins griddy coming along, it’s alright?

[Laughs.] Kirk's actually getting better, as you’ve seen he has no choice but to get better.

Did you get to watch the Netflix documentary with Kirk, Quarterback? If so, did you learn anything about him throughout that whole thing?

I feel like it was just great just to show people who he really is outside of football and outside of people just bashing him on social media. So I feel like it was a great series to really show who he really is, his family, where he comes from, how he has grown up, and the culture that he has with his family.

Everyone has seen him on the plane with the chains on. Is there a moment that people haven't seen that is a favorite Kirk moment that sticks out to you?

That's definitely a top moment for sure because it's something that was so unexpected. Especially coming from London that was kind of a fiery thing to be a part of to see him acting outside of his character. But I mean, just his leadership in general is something that I enjoy being a part of. He doesn't really care what people think. He's leading his team and saying the right things to encourage his team. So whatever it takes for him, he's going to do it to lead us in the right direction.

One more question for you, as you know, everyone and their mom these days are playing Fantasy Football. Is there a message to everyone out there who has these fantasy drafts coming up looking for a receiver?

I mean, I feel like people already know that I'm the number one pick. I'm going to continue to be doing what I've been doing since I stepped foot into the league. But at a better pace, at a better rate, and of course I'm trying to win games. I want to be playing for the big game at the end of the year so in order to do that I got to put up crazy stats and lead my team to victory.