Giannis Antetokounmpo New York Tenant Claims They've Had No Heat Since February

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a champion on the court, but according to a tenant who lives in the NBA player’s Brooklyn building, he might not be the best landlord.

Speaking to Defector about the situation, the unnamed tenant claimed to not have not had heat in their apartment since February 23, when a blizzard dropped over 19 inches of snow throughout New York City.

"From what I understand, a lot of people's heat has been out, because there's an issue with a condenser on our roof that froze over during the blizzard," the tenant said. "The management company hired people to come by last week, and they couldn't fix it, and so they had to order parts. Then they brought new people in yesterday who said that the people who came in last week fucked everything up."

The tenant claimed he reached out to Antetokounmpo on Instagram to hopefully get the situation rectified, but they haven’t received a response yet.

Elsewhere in the interview, the tenant revealed that they didn’t know that the Bucks player owned the building when they moved there in 2020; they discovered later from an announcement.