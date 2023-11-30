Von Miller Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Woman, Arrest Warrant Issued

An arrest warrant for Von Miller for an alleged assault of a pregnant woman has been issued in Dallas, police confirmed on Thursday.

Per USA Today’s Tom Schad, police responded to an alleged assault call at around 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday. A separate report from the Associated Press said police considered this a "major disturbance" call.

According to police, an initial investigation found that the Buffalo Bills player had left the location following the alleged assault. Meanwhile, the woman is said to have been treated at the scene for "minor injuries."

The warrant was for Assault - Pregnant Person, a third-degree felony.