Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Return to 'Smackdown' After Four Years and Hit the People’s Elbow

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally come back home to the WWE with a shocking return on Friday Night Smackdown.

On the Sept. 15 broadcast, sports analyst and former Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee opened the show with WWE superstar Austin Theory, where they got into a back-and-forth banter. After Theory claimed Friday Night Smackdown was now renamed Austin Theory Live, The Rock, who inspired the wrestling show, shocked the world.

As soon as McAfee told Theory that neither Smackdown nor "the people" would ever be his own, The Rock's "If You Smell" entrance song blared through the arena speakers, causing everyone to get out of their seats.

Theory eventually tried to one-up the 10-time heavyweight champion, but The Rock showed he still had the gift of gab on the microphone. "You clearly don't know how all this works," said The Rock as he removed his gear to get more comfortable and hit his "Finally!" catchphrase.

Austin Theory tried once again to overpower the 51-year-old vocally, but his attempts went down the drain as The Rock worked him in a way that had the crowd going nuts.

"So you see the roof just blew off the place because we are live and as The Rock said this is The Rock, it's Smackdown and it's The Rock's show," he said. "You're Austin Theory, right. You're from A-Town is that right? Well there's something else I'm damn right about is you're clearly are an A-hole."