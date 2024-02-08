Super Bowl Winners Offered Free 'Orgiastic Blowout' From Nevada Brothel

As soon as it was announced just over two years ago that Super Bowl LVIII would be held in Las Vegas, at least one thing was immediately clear: At some point, we’d have a highly headlineable promotion from a legal brothel to write about.

That time has come, as Addison Gray and Alice Little, both of the Chicken Ranch brothel in Pahrump, have spoken with TMZ about the facility’s generous offer of an “orgiastic blowout” to the winning team of this year’s game.

The free-to-winners experience, fittingly referred to as a “sextravaganza,” includes everything from limo service to VIP bungalows. To further facilitate a memorable evening of post-victory coitus, or mere partying, the brothel is also inviting winners’ romantic partners to take part.