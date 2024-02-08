Super Bowl Winners Offered Free 'Orgiastic Blowout' From Nevada Brothel

As soon as it was announced just over two years ago that Super Bowl LVIII would be held in Las Vegas, at least one thing was immediately clear: At some point, we’d have a highly headlineable promotion from a legal brothel to write about.
That time has come, as Addison Gray and Alice Little, both of the Chicken Ranch brothel in Pahrump, have spoken with TMZ about the facility’s generous offer of an “orgiastic blowout” to the winning team of this year’s game.
The free-to-winners experience, fittingly referred to as a “sextravaganza,” includes everything from limo service to VIP bungalows. To further facilitate a memorable evening of post-victory coitus, or mere partying, the brothel is also inviting winners’ romantic partners to take part.
Complex has reached out to the Chicken Ranch for comment. This story may be updated, though it’s hard to imagine any follow-up statement topping “orgiastic blowout.”
The brothel is billed as "the closest brothel to Las Vegas" at roughly an hour's drive. In its FAQs, venue reps offer an exhaustive rundown of what visitors can expect upon their arrival. "Viagra parties," for example, are allowed. However, the venue makes it clear that they "do not supply Viagra."
Taking to the field at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise this Sunday are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The latter, of course, won last year's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl LVIII marks the team's sixth overall Super Bowl showdown.
The 2024 edition of the Apple Music Halftime Show will be headlined by Usher, whose comedically imagined disappearance was recently made the subject of a Tim Cook-featuring short film. See it here.