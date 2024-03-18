Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner Will Be 'Keeping Up With Sports' on New Podcast

Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner are returning to Keeping Up territory.

Monday, TMZ reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumni are set to launch a new podcast together, fittingly titled Keeping Up With Sports. The first episode is listed as “coming soon” to Spotify, Apple, etc. on the podcast’s official site. Billed as “the ultimate sports show,” Keeping Up is also set to feature co-host Zach Hirsch.

"The award winning hosts take on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion," a description reads.

Sugar Ray Leonard will serve as Keeping Up’s inaugural guest, while future appearances are confirmed to include Steve-O, Amber Rose, and more.

Complex has reached out to reps for Odom and Jenner. This story may be updated.

Across multiple seasons of KUWTK, Odom and Jenner were quite literally family, as the latter was married to Kris Jenner during the former’s union with Khloé Kardashian, Kris’ daughter. Khloé and Lamar were legally married from 2009 to 2016, while Caitlyn and Kris were together for 24 years before divorcing in 2015.

Last November, Jenner said in an update to Twitter, a platform I still refuse to refer to as X, that she and Odom "will always be family."