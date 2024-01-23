Tristan Thompson Suspended 25 Games by the NBA for Violating Anti-Drug Program

Tristan Thompson has received a 25-game suspension by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program.
The league announced on Tuesday that it has suspended the NBA champion without pay after he violated terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program when he tested positive for the human growth hormone ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, which are "used to increase energy, improve athletic performance, increase muscle growth," according to WebMD.
Thompson’s suspension will begin Wednesday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavs nor Thompson have responded to the news as of press time.
The fourth overall pick in 2011 is in his second stint with the team that drafted him. He is currently averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes throughout 36 games this season.