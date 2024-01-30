Travis Scott Joined by 50 Cent, Nick Saban, and More at Celeb Charity Golf Tournament

Travis Scott teamed up with five-time World Series champion Reggie Jackson for a charity golf tournament that was attended by several high-profile guests, including former Alabam head coach Nick Saban.
The event took place on Monday at the Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, where guests participated in Jackson’s annual Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. Proceeds for the event went towards upgrading educational opportunities for underserved youth in science, technology, engineering and math.
This was the first year Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation partnered up with Jackson’s Mr. October Foundation for the golf event.
“We take great pride in the fact that our STEM curriculum has reached over one million students,” said Jackson. “I want to thank Travis Scott for his shared and longstanding commitment to ensuring that no matter where children live, they should have access to quality learning environments.”
Celebrities who attended the event include Derek Jeter, Emmitt Smith, Rob Gronkowski, 50 Cent, Adrian Peterson, Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Joe Namath, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Justin Verlander, Barry Bonds, Allen Iverson, Lil Wayne, Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie, Dave Chappelle, DJ Khaled, Morgan Wallen, the asforementioned Saban, and more.
La Flame has been in the giving mood this month. At the Miami stop of his Circus Maximus tour, Scott gifted a custodian $5,000 to stop cleaning the arena and party with all the other concertgoers.
Cactus Jack stopped the show to speak on the mic to talk to the man from the stage. “Today, you’re gonna be off,” Scott said. “Somebody get my guy $5,000. I want you to just take off the day.”
He continued, “I just seen you come out the back, I don’t know who the fuck told you to go get a mop. Only way he clocking in is only if he can rage.”