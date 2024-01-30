Travis Scott Joined by 50 Cent, Nick Saban, and More at Celeb Charity Golf Tournament

Travis Scott teamed up with five-time World Series champion Reggie Jackson for a charity golf tournament that was attended by several high-profile guests, including former Alabam head coach Nick Saban.

The event took place on Monday at the Floridian National Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, where guests participated in Jackson’s annual Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. Proceeds for the event went towards upgrading educational opportunities for underserved youth in science, technology, engineering and math.

This was the first year Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation partnered up with Jackson’s Mr. October Foundation for the golf event.

“We take great pride in the fact that our STEM curriculum has reached over one million students,” said Jackson. “I want to thank Travis Scott for his shared and longstanding commitment to ensuring that no matter where children live, they should have access to quality learning environments.”