Tom Brady Says There's a Lot of 'Mediocrity' in NFL Right Now: 'I Don't See the Excellence That I Saw in the Past'

Tom Brady thinks today's NFL lacks excellence and is full of mediocrity.

The future Hall of Famer was a guest on The Stephen A. Smith Show, and he reflected on the league's on-field product, which he felt needed some work due to how different the game is now.

"I think there's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL," Brady said about the league. "I don't see the excellence that I saw in the past."

He continued, "I think the coaching isn't as good as it was. I don't think the development of young players is as good as it was."